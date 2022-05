A former Kenosha County Board Supervisor has died.

Jerry Gulley was also involved in many community activities and hosted foregin exchange students over the years.

Gulley wrapped up his time representing District 16 this spring and was also a candidate for Kenosha County Executive.

He is survived by his husband and partner of many years James Schend.

Gulley is said to have died of complications of a heart attack. He was 53 years old.