Four Suspects Arrested Following Carjacking; Police Chase

Waukegan, IL (WLIP)–Four people were arrested after a carjacking led to a chase between the suspects and police.

It began around 2 PM Sunday when Waukegan Police were called to the 3000 block of North Lewis Avenue on reports of a carjacking.

A 33 year old woman had her vehicle stolen at gunpoint by four suspects.

The vehicle was later spotted and a traffic stop was attempted.

The suspects reportedly fled in the vehicle before crashing it in the 1700 block of Kennedy Drive in North Chicago.

Two of the suspects are juveniles. 20 year old Elijah Monette and 18 year old J’Kevon Lewis were also arrested.

Police say they found four handguns after the arrests.

Two were made fully automatic with conversion kits installed on them.

One had an extended round with 30 bullets.

No injuries were reported but there was damage to the stolen vehicle as well as two police squads.

Another vehicle was sideswiped during the chase.

The two adult suspects are facing multiple felonies while the juveniles were released pending further investigation.