Foxconn Announces New Building; Then Puts New Facility on Hold

MT PLEASANT, WI–Foxconn has been known for its changing plans throughout their time here in Wisconsin but usually the plans don’t change in one day. That wasn’t the case this week.

Plans to build a nine story circular office building were released Thursday morning and then put on hold by the afternoon. Instead the company says it now plans to explore additional design options for the building.

The company then announced plans for a so called “Fii Smart Manufacturing Center” which would be used for manufacturing, office support staff, packaging and shipping and receiving. Groundbreaking for that building would be next month.

The latest change comes after the company announced it would manufacture automated coffee machines in Wisconsin, and after the company dropped plans to build a Gen 10 manufacturing facility in favor of a Gen 6 facility.