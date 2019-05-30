Foxconn Awards $13 Million in Contracts

Foxconn Technology Group has awarded $13 million in construction contracts to three Wisconsin companies. The contracts cover upcoming projects at its Gen 6 facility in the Wisconn Valley Science and Technology Park in Mount Pleasant. The company awarded contracts to the Fond du Lac-based C.D. Smith Construction Inc. for excavation and concrete foundation work. The Waukesha office of Arlington Heights, Ill.-based PSI Intertek received the contract for materials testing for the foundations. The Milwaukee office of Farmington, Conn.-based Otis Elevator Co. was named the sub-contractor for elevator work. Earlier this year, Foxconn awarded $34 million in contracts for utility and roadway work at the campus.