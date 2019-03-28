Foxconn Awards Millions of Dollars in Contracts

MT PLEASANT, WI–Foxconn awarded millions of dollars worth of contracts for the construction of it’s Mt Pleasant manufacturing facility. A combined total of $34 million dollars worth of contracts were awarded to Wisconsin companies for utilities and roadways.

The prime subcontractors include A.W. Oakes and Sons, Giles Engineering from Waukesha, Staff Electric Company from Menomonee Falls, Black Rivers Falls based Hoffman Construction, and Waukesha’s Payne and Dolan.

Building contracts will be announced in May. Additionally the company will be holding information sessions across the state for interested contractors.

Foxconn’s Dr Louis Woo said that the contracts show the company’s commitment to a Wisconsin first approach.