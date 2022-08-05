Fri Headlines: Police Make Drug Bust; One Dead in 2 Vehicle Crash

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Kenosha Police say they have made a big drug bust this week.

After busting a drug house police seized 130 grams of hallucinogenic narcotics, 3-point-5 grams of cocaine laced with fentanyl and more than five and a half pounds of marijuana.

Nine firearms were also seized.

An image posted to the Kenosha Police Facebook Page shows those firearms include multiple rifles and handguns.

Police also seized cash from the home.

Mt PLEASANT, WI (WLIP)–One person is dead after a two vehicle crash in Mt Pleasant.

It happened yesterday morning on Highway 11 just west of Green Bay Road.

According to police reports, the crash involving a motorcycle and a box truck was reported around 6:30 AM.

When first responders arrived an off duty firefighter was already providing aid to the motorcyclist.

The man was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

The highway had to be closed in the westbound lanes during investigation and clean-up.

The crash remains under investigation.