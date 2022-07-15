Fri Headlines: Semi Flips on I-94; Father Pleads Not Guilty in Kids’ Murder; Man Sentenced in Wife Slaying; Planned Parenthood Plans

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–One person was injured when a semi flipped on its side on I-94. It happened just south of the state line near the southbound split with Highway 41.

The crash was reported around noon.

Scanner reports indicated that the truck driver may have tried to switch lanes too quickly causing it to flip.

It landed and came to a stop on the left shoulder of the highway.

The driver was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries but no other injuries were reported.

The truck remained on the shoulder for about two hours.

ROUND LAKE BEACH, IL (WLIP)–The Lake County man charged with killing his three children has pleaded not guilty.

35 year old Jason Karles faces nine counts of first degree murder-three for each of the children he allegedly killed.

The children were two, three, and five years old respectively.

Court records indicate that the children’s bodies were discovered by their mother in their Round Lake Beach home on June 13th.

The Lake County Coroner ruled the deaths to be drownings. Karles was arrested after a 17 minute pursuit with state troopers.

He was arrested in Joliet.

He’s being held without bond and is due back in court in October.

DEERFIELD, IL (WLIP)–A Deerfield man has been sentenced for the 2018 murder of his wife.

59 year old Gary Kamen pleaded guilty last month to first degree intentional homicide and was sentenced to 65 years in prison.

According to the State’s Attorney Office of Lake County, Kamen held his wife hostage for several hours in their home in September 2018 before fatally stabbing her.

He was arrested and has been in the Lake County Jail ever since.

He was transferred to the Illinois Department of Corrections and will not be eligible for parole.

(AP)–Planned Parenthood of Illinois is combining forces with its Wisconsin counterpart to help patients travel to get abortions.

Leaders at the reproductive health centers announced efforts yesterday to provide access to abortion, which remains legal in Illinois.

Doctors in Wisconsin halted the procedure while courts determine whether the state’s law banning most abortions stands.

A big change for Planned Parenthood is an enhanced navigation team that will organize transit to Illinois.

Officials say Illinois centers have seen a tenfold increase in patients since the Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v Wade.