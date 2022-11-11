Friday Nov. 11 is Veterans Day; Celebrations Held in Kenosha

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–It’s Veterans Day and there are a number of events and ceremonies locally to mark the occasion.

American Legion Post 21 holds their Family Celebration between 9:30 and noon; it will be at the post building-504 58th Street Downtown Kenosha.

Navy Club Ship 40 will hold a program from 11 AM until noon at the Civil War Museum-5400 1st Avenue.

VFW Post 1865 has events going on from 11 AM until 8 PM; and the Kenosha Area Vietnam Veterans Day Celebration is in Kenosha’s Library Park at noon.

What: American Legion Post 21, American Legion Family Veterans Day Celebration

When: Friday, Nov 11, 9:30 a.m. to Noon. Flanders Field Ceremony at 10:15; Rendering of Honors at 11 a.m. sharp. Coffee and doughnuts will be served before the ceremony, with a light lunch starting at 11:15 a.m.

Where: 504 58th St., Kenosha

Note: For more details, please visit https://alpost21.com.

What: Civil War Museum and Navy Club Ship 40 Veterans Day Celebration

When: Friday, Nov. 11, 11 a.m. to noon

Where: 5400 First Ave., Kenosha

Note: Navy Club Ship 40 will present a program representing all branches of service to commemorate Veterans Day. The Civil War Museum will offer free admission for veterans and active-duty military on Nov. 11, and light refreshments will be sponsored by Piasecki Funeral Home. For more information, please call the Civil War Museum at 262-653-4141.

What: VFW Post 1865 Veterans Day Celebration Events

When: Friday, Nov. 11, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Where: 6618 39th Ave, Kenosha

Note: VFW Post 1865 will be hosting a variety of events on Veterans Day, kicking off the day with a Veterans Ceremony. Lunch (beef stew) will be provided by the post, followed by a flag retirement ceremony at 1 p.m. A fish fry dinner will be held at 5 p.m. until supplies run out.

What: Lord of Life Lutheran Church Veterans Day Worship Service and Chili Lunch

When: Friday, Nov. 11, 11 a.m.

Where: 5601 Washington Road, Kenosha

Note: A free chili lunch will immediately follow the service.

What: Kenosha Area Vietnam Veterans Day Celebration

When: Friday, Nov. 11, noon

Where: Library Park, 711 59th Place, Kenosha

Note: For more details, please contact Richard Bowker at 262-694-1129.