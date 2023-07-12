Fugitive From Justice Out of Georgia, Arrested in Lake County

(Waukegan, IL) A man wanted in Georgia is in the Lake County Jail. Lake County Sheriff’s officials say Richard Goolsby was taken into custody earlier this month in North Chicago. The 18-year-old, whose home address is Macon, Georgia, was wanted out of Bibb County, Georgia on warrants for aggravated child molestation. Goolsby is being held in the Lake County Jail on a 5-million-dollar bond for being a fugitive from justice. Jail records show a July 21st court date, where extradition will likely be set.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (7-12-13)