(Chicago, IL) The gap between gas prices on either side of the state line has grown to 44-cents. AAA says the average gallon of gas in Illinois stands at $3.44, 14-cents higher than the national average and the highest prices in the Midwest. Lake County comes in just a bit lower at $3.40. In Wisconsin, prices are averaging 3-dollars a gallon, 30-cents lower than the national average. Kenosha County comes in 2-pennies cheaper at $2.98.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (1-7-22)