Gas Prices Fall Back This Week

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Gas prices have fallen on both sides of the state line after a big jump last week.

AAA says the average gallon of gas in Illinois is currently $4.24, down 9-cents from last week, but still 44-cents above the national average, and the 9th highest average in the country.

Lake County is down to $4.20 on average.

Wisconsin has fallen back below the national average, down 12-cents from last week at $3.74.

Kenosha County saw the biggest week over week drop, down 30-cents to $3.61.