Gas Prices on the Rise

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Gas prices are on the rise, but the damage in Texas last week has yet to affect the price at the pump. That’s according to Trilby Lundberg who says that the impact of winter storms’ on refining operations has not been a major influence on gasoline prices.

Lundberg says while rising crude oil prices have been the main driver behind the increase in gas prices, there are a couple of other factors.

It costs about two dollars fifty eight cents for a gallon of regular in Kenosha, up 12 cents from last week.