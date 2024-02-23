Gas Prices Relatively Unchanged From Last Week in Wisconsin, Illinois

(Milwaukee, WI) It was a mixed bag when it came to gas prices over the last week. AAA says the average gallon of gas in Wisconsin currently runs $3.02, a drop of 2-cents from last week, and a number 25-cents below the national average. Kenosha County saw a penny decrease to $3.05. Meanwhile in Illinois, the average gallon of gas sits at $3.51, an increase of two cents from this time last week, and 24-cents above the national average. Lake County saw a one penny decrease to $3.49.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (2-23-24)