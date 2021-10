(Chicago, IL) Gasoline is trending in the wrong direction, as Illinois continues it’s hold on the Midwest’s highest prices. AAA says the average gallon of gas in the state is $3.49, up 8-cents from last week, and 25-cents higher than the national average. Lake County offers a few cents of relief at $3.45 a gallon. In Wisconsin, prices are up over last week at $3.09…but that remains 15-cents below the national average. Prices in Kenosha County remain higher at $3.14.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News