Gas Prices See 20-Plus Cent Increases On Both Sides of State Line

(Milwaukee, WI) Gas prices have continued their recent increases. AAA says the average gallon of gas in Wisconsin sits at $3.24…a 22-cent increase from last week, and 9-cents below the national average. Kenosha County saw a 25-cent bump to $3.29. The numbers are just as bad in Illinois, where the current average is $3.70…a 20-cent increase over last week and 37-cents above the national average. Lake County saw the biggest week over week increase, up 32-cents to $3.81.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (3-1-24)