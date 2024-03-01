AM 1050 WLIP AM 1050 WLIP Logo

Gas Prices See 20-Plus Cent Increases On Both Sides of State Line

March 1, 2024 5:15AM CST
Share
Gas Prices See 20-Plus Cent Increases On Both Sides of State Line
(Via Alpha Image Library)

(Milwaukee, WI) Gas prices have continued their recent increases. AAA says the average gallon of gas in Wisconsin sits at $3.24…a 22-cent increase from last week, and 9-cents below the national average. Kenosha County saw a 25-cent bump to $3.29. The numbers are just as bad in Illinois, where the current average is $3.70…a 20-cent increase over last week and 37-cents above the national average. Lake County saw the biggest week over week increase, up 32-cents to $3.81.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (3-1-24)

K-Town Report