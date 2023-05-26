AM 1050 WLIP AM 1050 WLIP Logo

Gas Prices Seek Big Weekly Rise in Wisconsin, Smaller Increase in Illinois

May 26, 2023 7:16AM CDT
Share
Gas Prices Seek Big Weekly Rise in Wisconsin, Smaller Increase in Illinois
Via Alpha Image Library

(Chicago, IL)

Gas prices have shot up in Wisconsin over the last week. AAA says the average gallon of gas in the state runs $3.56…a 15-cent jump from last week’s prices, and just a penny below the national average. Kenosha County saw the biggest jump in the area, up 20-cents to $3.71. In Illinois, prices rose 4-cents over the last week to $3.97. That number is the 8th highest average in the country, and 40-cents higher than the national average. Lake County saw an 8-cent jump to $4.12

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (5-26-23)

K-Town Report