Gas Prices Show Slight Declines Headed Into The Weekend

February 2, 2024 5:26AM CST
(Milwaukee, WI) Gas prices didn’t make much movement over the last week on either side of the state line. AAA says the average for a gallon of gas in Wisconsin runs $2.73, which is a drop of 3-cents from last week, and sits 42-cents below the national average. Kenosha County saw a 5-cent drop to $2.69. In Illinois an average gallon of gas stands at $3.20, which is down 3-cents from last week, and remains above the national average by 5-cents. Lake County prices saw an 8-cent drop to an average of $3.15.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (2-2-24)

