Gas Prices Slide in Wisconsin and Illinois Ahead of 4th of July

June 30, 2023 5:48AM CDT
(Chicago, IL) Gas prices have fallen over the last week in the region. According to AAA, the average gallon of gas in Wisconsin costs $3.42…down 11-cents from last week, and 12-cents below the national average. Kenosha County prices fell 8 cents over the last week to $3.67.  In Illinois, the current average for a gallon of gas stands at $3.93, which is down 9-cents from this point last week, but still 39-cents higher than the national average. Lake County saw a 12-cent drop to $4.11.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (6-20-23)

