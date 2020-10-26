Gas Prices Stay Below $2/Gal in Kenosha

At the gas station.

Kenosha’s gas prices continue to stay below 2 dollars a gallon. This morning’s average for a gallon of regular is 1-91-down two cents from a week ago and four cents from last month.

The pandemic has taken its toll on the price at the pump as gas prices have dropped 35 cents in the last six months. In an AP interview, fuel price analyst Trilby Lundberg says gas prices keep falling because not as many people are travelling due to COVID-19.

It costs just 28 dollars to fill the average 15 gallon tank.