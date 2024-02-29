Gateway Offering Limited Free Part Time Law Enforcement Academy

(Kenosha, WI) A grant from the Wisconsin Technical College System will allow Gateway to offer a part-time tuition free law enforcement academy. Up to 15 students will be able to benefit from the plan. The plan is aimed at helping those in post secondary education get trained in law enforcement while taking care of other obligations like family, work, or school. The training will be the same as the full time version and have the same requirements to be accepted and to graduate. An application workshop is scheduled for later today for those interested in enrolling while the deadline to do so is tomorrow. More details can be found by clicking here

Peter Serzant, WLIP News (2-29-24)