Gliniewicz Gets Probation, Seven Year Saga Comes to an End

(Waukegan, IL) The widow of a Fox Lake police officer who committed suicide to hide an embezzlement scheme, has avoided jail time. Melodie Gliniewicz, who pleaded guilty to deceptive practices back in February, was sentenced on Tuesday to 24 months of probation, and 150 hours of community service. Gliniewicz was accused of helping her husband, Joe Gliniewicz, defraud a youth policing program…and using the stolen money for personal trips and more. The officer staged his suicide in 2015 as his financial misdeeds were coming to light. The judge did issue a 90-day jail sentence to Melodie Gliniewicz, but that was stayed, and won’t be served if the 57-year-old completes probation.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (4-13-22)