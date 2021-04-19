Grizzly Mauling Near Yellowstone Kills Guide

Grizzly mauling near Yellowstone killed a Backcountry Adventures guide. The guide died after he was mauled by a large grizzly bear just outside of Yellowstone National Park

in Montana. He was mauled by a large grizzly bear just outside Yellowstone National Park. The Grizzly was possibly defending a moose carcass near the attack.

The guide, Carl Mock died Saturday, just two days after he was attacked while fishing in an area along the Madison River. Mock had significant scalp and facial wounds but was able to call 911 after the attack and searchers found him in less an hour after the attack.

He was taken to a hospital by snowmobile and ambulance and died two days later. Officials said that Moch did have bear spray on him but they weren’t sure if he was able to use it.

The bear was shot and killed on Friday after it went after a group of game wardens and others investigating the scene of the attack.