Grocery Store; Food Hall; & Commercial Kitchen Proposed For Downtown Kenosha

Pete Serzant, WLIP News

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Kenosha Public Market has announced a proposed grocery store for Kenosha’s downtown.

It would be located at the Southeast corner of 58th Street and 6th Avenue in Downtown.

The proposed development would provide space for a commercial kitchen, a food hall with permanent vendors, as well as a long-anticipated grocery store for the community.

The developers say the project will serve residents and businesses in the downtown district, as well as the surrounding food desert and visitors to the Kenosha community.

However the plan is in the early stages and will be presented to city officials in the near future.

The site is currently an empty lot on which the new building and amenities will be built.

The goal is to break ground by the Summer of 2024 with an opening in 2025.