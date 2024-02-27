Ground Breaking Ceremony Marks Start of Innovation Center Construction

Kenosha, WI (WLIP)–Ground is officially broken on the new Innovation Center in Kenosha.

Mayor John Antaramian was joined by Governor Tony Evers, Kenosha County Executive Samantha Kerkman, and other dignitaries for a groundbreaking ceremony Tuesday.

The Innovation Center is one of two initial buildings to be built in the Kenosha Innovation Neighborhood.

Also known as “The KIN” the neighborhood is being built on the former Chrysler Engine Plant site in the central part of the city and just west of the Uptown Neighborhood.

The Innovation Center will host space for business incubators-aimed at giving aspiring entrepreneurs areas to get their businesses going.

The other initial development at the site is a new building for Lakeview Technology Academy which it will share with Gateway Technical College students.

Both buildings are expected to be completed by next year.