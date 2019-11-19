Gurnee Murder Convict Sentenced to Long Prison Term

(Waukegan, IL) A man accused of driving from Wisconsin Dells to Gurnee, and killing his ex-wife, will likely spend the rest of his life in prison.

A Lake County Judge on Monday sentenced David Brocksom to 90-years in the 2015 death of Beata Brocksom.

Prosecutors say Brocksom planned to kill his wife, and make it look like she committed suicide, but that plan went awry when she woke up and a struggle ensued that led to her eventual death.

The defense made two unsuccessful motions to get the 47-year-old’s conviction dismissed…they are expected to make further appeals.