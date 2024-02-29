Harris will tout apprenticeships in a swing state visit to Wisconsin

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks as she meets with voting rights leaders, in the Indian Treaty Room, Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024, of the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House complex in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris plans to return to the swing state of Wisconsin next week for an event touting worker apprenticeship programs, the White House announced Thursday.

The visit to Madison will mark her sixth trip to Wisconsin as vice president and her second this year. She was in Waukesha in January for an abortion rights rally.

Wisconsin is one of just a handful of battleground states in the presidential election. President Joe Biden won the state in 2020 by less than 1 percentage point and both sides are making it a target again this year.

The White House said Harris will highlight the Biden administration’s commitment to registered apprenticeship programs and creating high-paying union jobs. Harris will be joined by Secretary of Labor Julie Su. Last year, Biden visited a union training site near Madison. He has made eight trips to Wisconsin as president.