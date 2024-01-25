17-Year-old Dies in Train Versus Pedestrian Crash in Southern Lake County

(Barrington, IL) A Barrington High School student is dead, after being struck by a Metra train. Authorities say the incident took place on Thursday morning on the tracks in the area of Route 59 and Main Street in Barrington. Officials believe the victim was attempting to cross the tracks after one train passed in heavy fog, when she was struck by a second train. She was pronounced dead at the scene, and was identified by Lake County Coroner’s officials as Marin Lacson. A preliminary investigation showed that all warning equipment was functioning properly, and officials have called the situation a tragic accident.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (1-25-24)