Higher Oil Prices Push Gas Prices Higher in Wisconsin and Illinois

(Milwaukee, WI) After some early week declines, gas prices have ticked up on both sides of the state line. AAA says the average for a gallon of gas in Wisconsin is $2.90, a 16-cent jump over last week’s prices, but still 25-cents below the national average. Kenosha County also saw an increase, up 23-cents to $2.92. In Illinois the average gallon of gas stands at $3.30, which is a 10-cent jump over last week’s prices, and 15-cents above the national average. Lake County saw a larger, 18-cent increase to $3.33. Higher oil prices are being blamed for the increases at the pump.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (2-9-24)