Hit and Run Update: Lookout for a Damaged Pickup Truck

KENOSHA, WI–We have an update in the hit and run crash that happened in the Town of Paris Thursday night.

The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department says they may have identified the vehicle that struck a bicyclist on Highway 142 around 8 PM.

The department says that the striking vehicle may have been a 1997 Chevy Silverado Pickup that would have front passenger side headlight damage.

The bicyclist that was struck suffered non-life threatening injuries but was hospitalized. If you have any information on the case, contact the Sheriff’s Department.