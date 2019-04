KENOSHA,WI—Home sales were up in the area during the first quarter of the year.

New numbers released from the Wisconsin Realtors Association show that sales in Kenosha County increased 1.5% over Q1 last year.

414 homes were sold compared to 408 during the same period in 2018.

Sales in Racine County were down 7% from 530 homes sold to 493 in Jan-March this year. Homes sales decreased 7.4% statewide.