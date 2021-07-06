House Fire; Two Separate Shootings Under Investigation

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Kenosha fire officials are investigating a house fire that happened early Monday morning. Fire crews were called to the 67-hundred block of 38th Avenue around 3:30 AM and found the porch up in flames. The fire spread through the two story home.

No injuries were reported but tens of thousands of dollars of damage was done. No official cause of the blaze was reported but witnesses told WLIP News that a loud blast preceded the fire in the porch area.

It’s not clear what sparked the blast.

One person was injured in a shooting Sunday night. Scanner reports indicated that a man went to the hospital with a chest wound from the shooting that happened in the 53-hundred block of 52nd Street. Few other details have been released.

Another person was shot Sunday morning in a separate incident in the 41-hundred block of 28th Avenue.

Authorities have not released the conditions of the people who were hurt.