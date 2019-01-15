Hundreds of federal workers in Wisconsin seek unemployment

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Hundreds of federal workers in Wisconsin are seeking unemployment benefits from the state as the partial federal government shutdown continues.

The state Department of Workforce Development reported Tuesday that 426 unemployment claims were filed between Jan. 7 and Jan. 11. There are more than 29,000 federal workers in the state.

Furloughed federal workers are being encouraged by Gov. Tony Evers’ administration to apply for unemployment benefits to help them while they are not collecting their federal pay checks.

Affected workers are encouraged to provide wage verification through pay stubs or a W-2 form, as the state may be unable to verify it through their closed office.

Federal workers who are still on the job but not being paid are unable to collect state unemployment benefits. And those who receive back pay would be required to repay any unemployment benefits received.