Identity Of Man Killed After Police Chase Released

By Pete Serzant, WLIP News

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–We have more information about the suspect who was killed in a shootout with law enforcement a week ago.

24 year old Hunter Hanson of Racine allegedly accelerated his vehicle toward a Racine Police officer in 2018 and online records show he was to stand trial on an attempted first degree homicide in connection with that incident this week.

Hanson also allegedly broke house arrest and removed his GPS monitoring device in December.

A warrant was issued for his arrest.

A Racine County Sheriff’s Deputy spotted Hanson around 3:30 PM last Monday and tried to pull him over.

Hanson reportedly fled until he crashed at Highways KR and 45.

Hanson ran into a field and officers allege he did not drop the weapon when commanded.

He was shot by law enforcement and later died.

The officers involved remain on administrative leave.