IGA Between Menominee Tribe, Kenosha County Officially Signed

(Madison, WI) The Intergovernmental agreement between the Menominee and Kenosha County has been signed. Kenosha County Executive Samantha Kerkman signed the agreement in a ceremony at the Wisconsin State Capitol Tuesday. She was joined by Kenosha Mayor John Antaramian who signed a ceremonial version of the city’s agreement with the tribe to bring a Hard Rock Casino to the city. Kerkman and Antaramian were joined by Menominee Tribe Chairwoman Gena Kakkak and Menominee Kenosha Gaming Authority Chairman Joey Awonohopay. Before the ceremony Kerkman told WLIP’s Morning Show that it was an opportunity to bring more attention to the project. The project will now go before the federal Bureau of Indian Affairs. If passed at that level it would go to Governor Tony Evers for possible final approval.

Peter Serzant, WLIP News (2-7-24)