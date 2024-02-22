Illinois Governor Proposes More Spending, New Taxes in Budget Address

(Springfield, IL) Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker has outlined a nearly $53 billion state spending plan with more money for the migrant crisis and education. But the plan also comes with new tax proposals, including more than doubling a sports betting tax. Pritzker characterized the proposed budget as “focused and disciplined…” despite a roughly 2% increase in spending. Critics say it’s tax and spend politics as usual with the Governor, and that this plan will continue to drive people away from the state, and not address any of Illinois’ glaring issues.

Associated Press and Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (2-22-24)