Illinois Man Killed in Kenosha County Crash

By Pete Serzant, WLIP News

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–One person is dead and another is injured in a single motorcycle crash Saturday.

According to the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department the crash happened just after 3:30 PM on County Highway J in the Town of Brighton.

A 54 year old Buffalo Grove man was the operator of the motorcycle.

He was killed after he failed to negotiate a curve in the roadway.

The motorcycle possibly skidded on the roadway left wet following Saturday’s midday storm.

The motorcycle crashed into the ditch west of the highway.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The passenger is said to be a woman with non-life threatening injuries.

She was taken to the hospital, but her condition was not updated.

The Kenosha County Major Crash Assistance Team is helping with the investigation into the crash.

Anyone with any information on the case is asked to contact the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department.