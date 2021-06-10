In a span of four days, two men have died in the Racine County Jail

The Racine County Sherriff’s Office has reported that two men have died in the Racine County Jail since Saturday.

Ronquale Ditello-Scott Jr., 22, of Whitewater, a father of one, along with one on the way, who was engaged to be married was arrested at 3am Saturday on suspicion of OWI. According to the Racine County Sheriff’s Office, he was sleeping in his cell, and at about 8am was found not breathing. He was confirmed dead at the jail.

Malcolm I. James, 27, of Racine, was arrested Friday night by the Racine Police Department. According to charging documents, he allegedly set his apartment building on fire during a mental health crisis and ending the police on himself. While in jail, he made numerous suicide attempts and continuously tried to harm himself by smashing his head violently into a concrete wall. On Tuesday night, according to the Racine County Sheriff’s Office, Malcolm, who was on suicide watch, experienced a medical event that ultimately led to his death. Medical staff who were present could not revive him.

The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department is investigating both deaths.