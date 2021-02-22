Indian Trail Advances on a Last Minute Shot; Burlington Defeats Central

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Indian Trail is Regional Champions after defeating Bradford Saturday night 67-66 on a last second shot. Bradford had just taken a 66-64 lead with just seconds left on the clock and the Hawks were set to inbound the ball.

The Hawks received a four seed for the upcoming sectional, and will play at Wauwatosa East Thursday night. The winner of the other area regional in Division 1 is Burlington, who will face Franklin after a 59-53 win over Westosha Central.