Investigation Continues Into Saturday Crash That Injured Three

PLEASANT PRAIRIE, WI (WLIP)–The investigation continues into a crash Saturday evening that injured three people-two severely.

It happened just before 6:30 PM Saturday at the intersection of Green Bay Road and Highway 165.

The Kenosha News reports that a 50 year old Waukegan man’s injuries were “non-survivable” but as of last update he was still alive.

A 37 year old Kenosha woman also sustained significant life threatening injuries but was expected to survive.

A 60 year old Kenosha man suffered minor injuries.

A preliminary investigation showed that the two vehicle collision happened when an SUV driven by the Kenosha man allegedly turned in front of a sedan driven by the Waukegan man.

However, excessive speed may have been a factor in the crash.