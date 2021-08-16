Investigation Continues, Victim Identified in Fatal Libertyville Fire

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (8-16-21)

(Libertyville, IL) An investigation continues into a Libertyville house fire that left one person dead. The incident took place on Friday morning along Johnson Avenue, just west of Milwaukee Avenue. The fire left the home a total loss, and a search of the residence led to the discovery of the body of Daniel Girard. The Lake County Coroner’s Office performed an autopsy and said the 26-year-old died of both smoke and carbon monoxide inhalation. Several agencies are working on the ongoing investigation including Libertyville police and fire, the state Fire Marshal and the Lake County Major Crimes Task Force.