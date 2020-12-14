Investigation Into Ingleside Fire Continues

(Ingleside, IL) An investigation into the cause of a deadly house fire in Ingleside is moving forward. The fire last Thursday, killed two young girls and injured four. Of those, three remain at Loyola University Medical Center, one in serious but stable condition, the other two are in critical but stable condition.

The 4th injured individual was released from Advocate Condell over the weekend.

Fire officials say the damage to the home was so severe that it will take time to make an exact determination as to why the blaze started, and why it spread so quickly.