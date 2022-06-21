Investigation Underway After Homicide in North Chicago

(North Chicago, IL) Police in North Chicago are looking into a shooting that left one person dead. Officials say the incident took place around 11:20 on Sunday night in the 11-hundred block of 10th Street. An unidentified 33-year-old North Chicago man was taken from the scene in critical condition, but died at the hospital a short time later. There is currently no known motive, nor have any arrests been announced. The shooting is being looked into by North Chicago Police and the Lake County Major Crime Task Force.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (6-21-22)