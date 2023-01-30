Jensen Trial Begins Fourth Week With End in Sight

By Pete Serzant, WLIP News

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Another week of the Mark Jensen retrial gets underway Monday and this could be the most significant week since the start of the trial three weeks ago.

Friday’s proceedings were highlighted by testimony by Mark Jensen’s sister.

Laura Koster testified that Julie asked her if she saw that Mark wanted to kill her.

Koster says that she told Julie that she didn’t see it, but offered her a place stay with a promise to keep her husband away.

She says that Julie did not take her up on the offer.

After hearing of Julie’s death, Koster says that it didn’t cross her mind that Julie might have been murdered, and denied ever speaking to the police during the investigation.

Mark Jensen is charged with first degree intentional homicide in Julie Jensen’s 1998 death.

Jensen’s defense team is expected to wrap up their witness list in the early part of this week with the prosecutor’s rebuttal witnesses and closing arguments to follow.