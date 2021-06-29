Jockey Inc. To Buy Jack Andrea Building

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Jockey International has announced that they will purchase the Jack Andrea building across the street from its headquarters on 60th Street in Kenosha.

The more than century-old store announced earlier this year that they would be closing.

Jockey did not say what they plan to do with the building but said that would be announced at a later date.

In a press release Jockey says the agreement to purchase the property is their latest effort to invest in and support the Kenosha community and local families.