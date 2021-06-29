      Weather Alert

Jockey Inc. To Buy Jack Andrea Building

Jun 29, 2021 @ 6:02am

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Jockey International has announced that they will purchase the Jack Andrea building across the street from its headquarters on 60th Street in Kenosha.

The more than century-old store announced earlier this year that they would be closing.

Jockey did not say what they plan to do with the building but said that would be announced at a later date.

In a press release Jockey says the agreement to purchase the property is their latest effort to invest in and support the Kenosha community and local families.

 

 

