Juveniles Facing Charges After Alleged Attacks on Lake County Sheriff’s Deputies

(Antioch, IL) Two juveniles are in legal trouble, after they allegedly attacked Lake County Sheriff’s Deputies. Officials say they were in the unincorporated Antioch area on Sunday afternoon, and attempted to take a 17-year-old into custody for an alleged domestic battery on a family member. But as they attempted to cuff the boy, a 17-year-old girl began interfering with the arrest. The male suspect then reportedly bit and punched a deputy, while the girl attempted to grab a police issued taser. Eventually both were subdued and taken to juvenile detention. The boy is facing four counts each of Aggravated Battery to a Peace Officer and Resisting Arrest Causing Injury, as well as one count of Aggravated Domestic Battery. The girl’s charges were said to be pending…but have not been detailed.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (1-30-24)