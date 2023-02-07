Kenosha Approves New Transit App; Gives Real Time Updates

By Pete Serzant, WLIP News

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–The Kenosha Common Council approved an agreement with a software company to allow real time web and app access for Kenosha Transit riders.

GMV Syncromatics will provide automatic passenger counting, live on board video, and arrival predictions through the app or with automated calls and texts.

The technology will benefit the city by cutting down on similar info that is now provided by phone from dispatchers.

While the total cost of the system is over a million dollars, much of it will be covered through federal funds.

Still that price tag was too high for 8th District Alderman Dave Mau.

Mau was the lone “no” vote on the system

Alderman Kelly McKay says that the improved experience may increase ridership.

The company will offer more info about their metrics for the effectiveness of the program at a future committee meeting.

That presentation comes by the request of 17th District Alderman David Bogdala.

Meeting video from the city of Kenosha’s website