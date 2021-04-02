KENOSHA BUILDING-BOOM SWINGS INTO SPRING; FOUR HUNDRED-PLUS NEW APARTMENTS ANNOUNCED

And of those, Gateway Technical College may see seventy new residences for both faculty and students (Gateway Lofts) as city reviewers either approve or pass through review 434 new upscale apartments.

Just two years ago, city officials gave approvals to 229 new units, both single-family homes and apartments, reinforcing Kenosha’s status as a bedroom community to the Chicago area – and this count doesn’t include approximately 360 more apartments being visualized within the former racetrack on I-94/I-41 at State Highway 158 and hundreds of upscale units planned in the redevelopment of downtown Kenosha and the multi-level residences along the west side of 22nd Avenue north of 63rd Street in Uptown Kenosha.

Gateway Lofts at 3601 Thirtieth Avenue could start construction in May.