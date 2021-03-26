Kenosha Co. Health expands call center hours for vaccine appointments

The Kenosha County Public Health Department is encouraging residents who are now eligible for the COVID vaccine to schedule appointments for next week through the county vaccination center. Call 262-605-6799.

Call center hours have been extended. 8a-5p Monday through Friday and weekends 8a-noon.

County Health Officer Dr. Jen Freiheit said in a press release that with Tier 1c eligibility opening this week, they expanded hours to make sure they could get appointments to people who most need them.

Health clinics are for people who live, work or study in Kenosha County. Appointments are required. Clinics are held in the former Shopko store at 5300 52nd. St. in Kenosha.

More details here: http://ow.ly/RUHA50E8RUa.