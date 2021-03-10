Kenosha Co. Vaccine Clinic Moves to Former Shopko Building

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Kenosha County’s Community Vaccination clinic moves to its new home today.

The clinic will now be located in the old Shopko building on 52nd Street.

Officials say that they will now have the capacity to vaccinate 27-hundred people a day depending on vaccine supply, that’s up from the 1-thousand people a day capacity at the Kenosha Job Center.

Appointments will continue to be required, with the clinic available to those in the eligible groups as determined by the State of Wisconsin who live, work or study in Kenosha County.

Wisconsin is set to expand those eligible for the Covid vaccine with those changes being announced tomorrow.