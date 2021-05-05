Kenosha Co. Vaccine Clinics now offer choice

Kenosha County Public Health’s COVID-19 Community Vaccination Clinics will now offer the ability to choose which vaccine they wish to receive.

The county moving to the next phase of the rollout, ending mass clinics later this month and transitioning to mobile pop-up clinics.

Kenosha Co. Health Officer Dr. Jen Freiheit…“As we’re seeing demand decrease at our mass community vaccination clinics, we’re nearing the point where we will be more effective taking the vaccine out to the corners of the community where it’s most needed”.

“In the meantime,” Freiheit added, “over the coming weeks, we encourage people to come out to our large-scale clinics. Appointments are available but not required, and we’re now able to respond to individuals’ requests for Moderna, Pfizer or the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.”

These clinics are open to anyone 16 or older who lives, works or studies in Kenosha County. At present, Pfizer the only vaccine approved for 16- and 17-year olds.

An additional clinic west of I-94 is scheduled for Wednesday, May 12, at Central High School in Paddock Lake. Other clinics will be held at the former Kenosha Shopko building and the Kenosha County Job Center.

Appointments may be made at kenoshacounty.org/vaccine.